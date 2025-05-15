Damen Delivers a new ASD Tug to the Lithuanian Navy to Strengthen Position

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On Monday the 12 th of May, just nine months after the contract was signed, the christening ceremony took place of the Lithuanian Navy’s new multi-role tug at the Klaip?da Cruise Ship Terminal. Built and delivered by the Damen Shipyards Group, the Damen ASD Tug 3010 ICE is a well-proven class especially designed and equipped for operations in icy waters.

Named Lokys, and designated H-24, the delivery of the vessel marks a milestone as the nation upgrades its maritime capabilities. Measuring 30 metres in length, it has a bollard pull of almost 60 tonnes and a maximum speed of more than 13 knots. Its large working deck will also enable it to support the navy across the region in a wide range of operations.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished Lithuanian guests, including Vice-Minister of National Defence Karolis Aleksa; General Raimundas Vaikšnoras; Fleet Admiral Giedrius Premeneckas and Mayor of Klaip?da Mr Arvydas Vaitkus. Mrs Ilona Vaitkien?, spouse of the mayor, had the honour of being the godmother of Lokys.

During the ceremony Vice-Minister of National Defence Karolis Aleksa stated: “The geographical location of the Port of Klaip?da and its significance, both economically and in terms of national security, are immense. Therefore, we must dedicate the necessary attention and resources to the Lithuanian Armed Forces. We clearly see and understand the threats, which is why we are developing - and will continue to develop - our maritime capabilities. The newly built addition of the H24 multi-role tug is just one example of this.”

The procurement of Lokys will significantly contribute to the Lithuanian Navy's capability to perform various tasks. These will include a wide range of missions related to host nation support for visiting allied ships, ensuring port security and supporting the execution of tasks by the naval fleet and other units in the Armed Forces.

“It was a great honour for us to deliver the Lokys to the Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency on time and fully operational,” said Vadim Akimov, Damen Sales Director. “We take great pride in serving the needs of our naval partners around the world and we hope that this project will mark the beginning of a strong partnership for many years to come.”