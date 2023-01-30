Cory Wade Has Been Promoted to President of EMCS Industries Ltd.

EMCS Industries Ltd has appointed Cory Wade as the President. In this new capacity, Wade will continue to work closely, reporting to the CEO, Trevor Tasker.



Wadewill oversee budgets, staff, and executives, oversee operations, create and revise plans to improve the company's profitability and growth and ensure goals are met through established strategies. The entire management team will report directly to Wade from sales, marketing, operations, and manufacturing.



"It is my great pleasure to announce the appointment of Cory Wade to the position of President as my successor," said Trevor Tasker, CEO and sole owner of EMCS.



Wade has been involved in every facet of the business since Tasker bought the company in 2015 and was instrumental during the due diligence process before the purchase of the company's transformation to what it is today. "Nobody is better qualified for the position, as he has been involved in every facet of our business development since 2015, including finance, operations, and sales. More importantly, Cory perfectly defines our values," says Tasker. Wade has served as the Vice President of Finance and Operations of EMCS for the last seven+ years. During that time,Wadehas been credited with various important accomplishments, including the acquisition of Hull Tender International Inc by EMCS and the ownership of the intellectual property at the core of the new sustainable technology that will form part of the future R&D of the MARELCOTM Wave sustainable antifouling solution. In addition, he was instrumental in the distribution deal with Cathelco Ltd for the distribution of their full suite of marine growth and corrosion protection products in North America.



"Overseeing such a talented and driven team in the fast-paced environment in which we operate keeps me on my toes. I want to ensure that we continue to grow while maintaining the stability that has kept us in business for 67 years. I look forward to becoming President and the future success of EMCS," says Wade.



Before this position, Wade had several successful businesses and partnered with Tasker in two other companies over their 30-year relationship. Wade understands the culture of EMCS and is respected by the team; he will therefore continue to uphold the legacy of EMCS, becoming one of the most successful and respected businesses in the marine industry.



According to Tasker, "EMCS Industries is very pleased to be further benefiting from his years of experience with our organization to serve our customers better. We fully expect Wade will be an invaluable asset in the years to come that allows us to provide our customers with high-quality antifouling and anticorrosion products and services while enabling us to achieve our goals for growth as a company."



Wade will be relocating from Ontario to the EMCS facility in North Saanich on Vancouver Island. During the transition and period of relocation, Wade will begin his new role by spending approximately 1 week per month in Victoria until he is based in the North Saanich manufacturing facility permanently.



Tasker will remain as CEO of EMCS Industries. Tasker will take on all strategic running of the organization and will continue to play an integral part in assisting Wade in growing EMCS via strategic initiatives, being a market maker, looking for new partnerships, sustainable product development, and other nonoperational roles.



"The goal is to make EMCS, a very positive experience for customers, and my legacy for others to enjoy being a part of for decades to come," says Tasker.



Established in 1955, EMCS Industries Ltd is the inventor of the first electrolytic marine growth protection system. We specialize in providing antifouling andanticorrosion solutions tocustomers worldwide. Today, our product and service offering go beyondMARELCOTMsolutions internationally; EMCS Industries are also the exclusive North American distributor of CATHELCOproducts and services. Delivering responsive customer service is only part of it; EMCS are passionate about supporting our customers with guaranteed positive outcomes between dockings using every increasingly sustainable antifouling and anticorrosion solutions.

