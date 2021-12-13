ClassNK Releases Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver. 3.0)

[By: ClassNK]

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released its “Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver. 3.0).” Based on the expertise gained from carrying out many remote surveys, the guidelines have been updated to provide clarification of applicable remote survey items and procedures.

“The Guidelines for Remote Surveys” stipulate applicable survey items and requirements for the use of information and communications technology (ICT) to ensure reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys with transparency in the application of remote surveys.

To prevent delays in maritime transportation arising from the impact of Covid-19, the society has conducted its remote surveys in close cooperation with ship managers and relevant authorities to ensure both safety and smooth ship operation. Currently, over 400 remote surveys are applied to surveys for ships in service monthly.

Making use of the findings obtained through such work, ClassNK has made a general update of the guidelines and published as Ver. 3.0. In addition to defining in detail the survey items to which remote surveys can be applied, the information required for each survey item, such as live video, recorded video, still image, etc., is clarified to improve the efficiency of onboard

preparation for remote surveys.

The Guidelines are available to download free of charge via ClassNK's website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK "My Page" service. The point of contact for inquiries about remote surveys is the ClassNK Survey Department

