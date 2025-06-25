ClassNK Opens New Survey Office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has opened a new exclusive survey office in Jacksonville, U.S.A.

Located in northeastern Florida, Jacksonville serves as the state’s largest container port and ranks among the nation’s leading vehicle-handling ports, playing a vital role as a logistics hub. ClassNK has taken the initiative to open its newest office, aiming to provide more streamlined service.

ClassNK remains committed to enhancing its worldwide network of survey offices to meet its clients’ requests and offer timely and high-quality services.