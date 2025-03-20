Chouest Group Acquires Kystdesign

The Chouest Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Kystdesign, a premier manufacturer of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems. This strategic move reinforces Chouest’s commitment to innovation and excellence in underwater robotics, further solidifying its position as a global leader in subsea technology.

Dino Chouest expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Kystdesign and its talented team into the Chouest family. By joining forces, we will continue delivering cutting-edge ROV systems and advancing the evolution of next-generation underwater robotics.”

Tore Nedland, CEO of Kystdesign, echoed this excitement, emphasizing the opportunities ahead: “Kystdesign has always been dedicated to engineering high-quality, reliable subsea solutions. Becoming part of the Chouest Group — an industry leader in offshore and subsea operations — provides us with the resources, expertise, and global network to accelerate innovation and better serve our clients worldwide. We are excited about the future and the groundbreaking advancements we will achieve together.”

This acquisition strengthens Chouest’s subsea capabilities, ensuring continued support for Kystdesign’s existing clients while enhancing in-house solutions for C-Innovation, LLC and ROVOP — key players within the Chouest portfolio. The first integrated ROV system under this partnership is already in development, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies.

With this integration, Kystdesign joins Chouest’s global workforce approaching 20,000 employees. This collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in subsea technology, unlocking new possibilities in deepwater operations and design.

Sven Stakkestad, chairman of the board of Kystdesign, states: “It is the right time to hand over Kystdesign to a new owner. The Chouest Group possesses the knowledge, strength and ambitions necessary to guide the company's future growth. We welcome the Chouest Group to the Haugaland offshore cluster and extend our best wishes to the entire team.”

Kystdesign has achieved tremendous growth in recent years – including doubling its workforce, projected 2024 turnover approaching NOK 500 million, and a record-high order backlog. Sven Stakkestad acknowledges: “This success would not be achievable without our strong team of employees, our loyal customers, and the solid foundation established by founder Erik Kold Bakkevig, who led Kystdesign until his passing in 2022.”