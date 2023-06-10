Cargill Joins Kotug to Launch World’s 1st Zero-Emission Electric Tug

The vessel will embark on its maiden voyage from the Port of Amsterdam to Cargill’s cocoa factory in Zaandam, the Netherlands

[By: Kotug International]

Cargill has partnered with Kotug International to deploy Kotug’s zero emission E-Pusher™ and E-Barges, the world’s first fully electric pusher boat and barges to transport cocoa beans from the Port of Amsterdam, the largest cocoa import port in the world, to Cargill’s cocoa factory in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Pushers and barges are essential, efficient methods of delivering goods by water from Dutch ports to the Netherlands and beyond. Today, Cargill became the first company in the world to put into operation fully electrified pusher and barges for inland shipping, eliminating both emissions and noise pollution. The E-Pusher 1 was christened according to maritime tradition by Marieke Taal, operations manager at Cargill, representing the next generation. It marked the official start of the operations with the vessel for Cargill, whereby Kotug will operate the zero-emission E-Pusher and E-barges.

The zero-emission vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge propulsion systems, eliminates harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM). The fully electric pusher boats and barges are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 190.000 kg per year, the equivalent of 15 000 single trips of the same distance by truck. The boats will run on green energy from the wind farm that Cargill and Vattenfall operate in partnership with Windpark Hanze.

“Cargill is committed to nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Electrifying the transportation of our cocoa beans is just one example of how we are implementing new, innovative sustainable practices to reduce our impact on the planet and protect people. The KOTUG E-pusher Type M is the first-of-its-kind and Cargill is excited to be a partner in launching it in the Netherlands,” says Emiel van Dijk, Managing Director Cocoa & Chocolate Europe & West Africa.

Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International adds, “I would like to express our gratitude to Cargill for their partnership and unwavering support in this transformative endeavor. Together, we are making history and reshaping the future of inand shipping. This ground-breaking achievement aligns with our mission to provide sustainable solutions to the maritime industry. By introducing the world's first zero emission vessel of this set-up we aim to inspire other shipping companies, governments, and stakeholders to embrace clean energy solutions and make significant strides towards achieving the global climate goals for the next generation.”

Link to movie: https://youtu.be/yp8vSPCUH0w

Link to animated movie on modular building: https://youtu.be/pz1-OJlIOAk

