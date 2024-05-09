Capital Product Partners L.P. Strengthens Communications Team

[By: Capital Product Partners L.P.]

Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Gallagher as Executive Vice President for Investor Relations. Brian previously held the position of Head of Investor Relations at Euronav NV from 2014 until the end of 2023 and served on the executive management board from 2016 onwards.

CEO Jerry Kalogiratos said: “We are very pleased to strengthen our communications and senior management team with Brian’s appointment. He brings a decade’s worth of shipping knowledge from his time at Euronav where his experience compliments over thirty years active engagement in capital markets. This strategic appointment reflects the group’s commitment to enhanced professional engagement with capital markets and adoption of strong and transparent corporate governance. This represents further progress as the group pivots toward status as a corporation later this year and our goal to develop a strong and broad base of institutional investors.”