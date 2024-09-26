Canadian Coastguard Orders MAN 32/44CR Propulsion Packages

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has won the order to deliver the propulsion systems for two Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) for the Canadian Coastguard as part of a consortium with GE Power Conversion. MAN Energy Solutions will deliver the engines, shafts and propellers for the AOPS’ integrated diesel-electric propulsion systems, as well as complete Integrated Logistics Services (ILS) documentation. MAN Energy Solutions is also providing decarbonisation via an SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system with each engine.

Each vessel will feature 4 × MAN 6L32/44CR engines, with each engine delivering 3,600 KW and utilising the most advanced common-rail (CR) electronic injection on the market today, high-efficiency turbochargers, electronic hardware and variable valve timing, making it one of the most advanced large-engine technologies available to ship owners.

The order is part of the Canadian government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). In 2015 MAN Energy Solutions won the order for six identical vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy. As before, Irving Shipbuilding will construct the vessels in Halifax, Canada. The local MAN Canada PrimeServ organizations in Halifax and Vancouver will provide service support to the Canadian Coast guard to operate these vessels throughout their operational life.

Daniel Eberhardt, Sales Manager Navy, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “It’s always encouraging to win such a high-profile order and, as a repeat order, the trust that it represents in our solution is significant. The MAN 32/44CR engine is optimal for providing the kind of power and reliability required by the extreme conditions that each Arctic/Offshore Patrol Ship must endure, while its Tier III compliancy is also critical in such a sensitive operating environment. This new order fits well with our company’s desire to supply complete propulsion packs.”

MAN’s innovative common-rail injection system is well suited to the demands of the new vessels’ operating environment, which guarantees each engine’s ability to withstand prolonged, low-load operation and/or quick load pickup, as required during such essential AOPS tasks as ice ramming.

The specific fuel consumption of the common-rail 32/44CR engine is also best-in-class. In combination with the SCR system, the common-rail injection system optimises each engine’s fuel consumption and emissions, resulting in IMO Tier III compliancy without sacrificing engine efficiency. This ultimately reduces each ship’s carbon footprint to a minimum, a crucial factor when considering the fragile Arctic environment for which the ships are destined.

Finally, MAN Energy Solutions will deliver 2 × MAN Alpha-branded five-bladed, bolted propellers that meet PC5 rules and which can even be exchanged underwater. These cater for higher cavitation inception speeds, possible shock impacts, and mission-critical conditions requiring additional redundancy, silent operation with minimal hydro-acoustic signatures, and suppressed underwater-radiated noise.