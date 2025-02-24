Bound4Blue Installs Three Sails on an EPS Product Tanker

[By bound4blue]

bound4blue has completed the installation of its breakthrough eSAIL® suction sails on tanker vessel Pacific Sentinel with a streamlined single-stop process for Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey during a planned drydocking.

Three 22-metre, DNV Type Approved eSAILs® were installed on the 50,000dwt Pacific Sentinel in under a day per unit, as planned. The installation took place during a scheduled vessel drydock, with preparatory work completed in advance. The fully autonomous wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) will help the vessel reduce overall energy consumption with forecasted energy consumption savings of around 10% depending on vessel routing, slashing OPEX and emissions to air, while also enhancing regulatory compliance.

Fast-track, single-stop benefits

The installation heralds a landmark in numerous regards, signifying EPS’ first step into wind-assisted propulsion – as a continuation of its ambitious decarbonisation programme - while also marking bound4blue’s first tanker installation. The Spanish-based wind pioneer has undertaken a fast-track “single-stop” process, ensuring minimal vessel downtime with all work undertaken during planned vessel maintenance at the shipyard.

The fast-track, single-stop installation combined vessel groundwork, such as fitting pedestals for the eSAILs® and welding, with the simultaneous preparation and programming of the sails. This efficient approach helped minimize installation time.

David Ferrer, Co-founder and CTO, bound4blue explains:

“We’re committed to helping shipping companies, such as EPS, embrace clean, proven, wind power in the simplest, most cost efficient and effective manner. Thanks to our collaboration with shipowners, operators, shipyards, and other key partners in all installations carried out by bound4blue, we have achieved a quick, robust, and high-quality deployment procedure. In this case the vessel and sails were fully prepared in advance, ensuring they could be lifted and bolted into place without extending the planned time at the yard.”

Easy advantages

Ferrer adds that the nature of the eSAIL® unlocks further advantages for cost, weight savings and efficiency on what could otherwise have been a demanding task:

“The fact that this is an MR Tanker creates unique challenges in terms of ATEX zones and air draft limitations, but the eSAILs® simplicity is the ideal solution.

“It allows for non-EX-proof units, which streamlines the process, and reduces CAPEX, while their high performance achieves substantial savings without requiring excessively large sails, eliminating the need for tilting mechanisms and allowing for compatibility with the vessel's existing air draft. It is, we believe, an ‘easy’ way for such vessels, and many other demanding shipping segments, to access the compelling commercial, regulatory and environmental advantages of wind power.”

Ensuring regulatory compliance

The installation was also completed in collaboration with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), ensuring compliance with the highest classification and safety standards. Achieving a ‘wind-assisted’ notation played a key role in verifying the structural integration of the eSAILs® with the vessel while aligning with regulatory frameworks such as the EU ETS, CII, and FuelEU Maritime.

Sustainable partnerships

bound4blue has installed its solution on five vessels, with many more in its growing order book. EPS, which signed the agreement for the Pacific Sentinel in February 2024 and has now successfully completed this installation, further extended its collaboration with bound4blue in December 2024 through a new agreement for the installation of three eSAILs® on an MR tanker under construction at New Times Shipbuilding in Jiangsu Province, China. This installation is scheduled for late 2025.

Speaking of the collaboration with bound4blue, Mirtcho Spassov, Decarbonisation Manager at?EPS, comments: “We are committed to reducing emissions across our fleet by embracing cutting-edge green technologies, including wind-assisted propulsion. We need the right partners to achieve meaningful impact, and we’ve found bound4blue, with their proven technology and solutions-driven approach, to be an excellent match. This successful installation is testament to our partnership, and we look forward to harnessing the benefits of wind propulsion in support of our drive to decarbonise. We look forward to completing our second installation later this year.”

Delivering progress

The eSAIL® units work by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate exceptional propulsive efficiency. The technology is suitable for both newbuilds and retrofitting across the huge majority of vessel segments, including, but not limited to, Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels.

eSAILs® help shipping companies simplify compliance, and achieve advantage, with regulations including EU ETS, CII and FuelEU Maritime, while offering a typical payback of less than five years.