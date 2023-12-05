Bolidt Takes the Floor as Luxury Cruise Orders Rise

[By: Bolidt]

Leading resin applications specialist Bolidt has reinforced its position in a resurgent luxury cruise market, in a series of orders from both new and established operators.

With estimates that the luxury cruise segment is on course to accommodate over 1 million guests this year, increasing to 1.5 million by 2030*, Bolidt has reported a significant rise in demand for its decking solutions from new and established luxury cruise lines alike.

The market has come a long way since demand patterns were set by global guest numbers amounting to 600,000 in 2019, but Bolidt adds that owners continue to seek the highest standards in aesthetics, performance, and sustainability from its resin applications.

Highlights include Silver Nova, the latest vessel from Silversea Cruises, which embarked on its maiden voyage earlier this year following delivery by Meyer Werft. The 243-metre vessel showcases an innovative asymmetrical deck layout, for which Bolidt supplied its versatile, environmentally-responsible solution, Bolideck® Future Teak, as well as stone-effect flooring and prefabricated parts including benches and steps. In addition, as part of recent retrofit works, Bolidt refurbished all decks across the existing Silversea fleet.

Ritz-Carlton, a relatively new entrant into the luxury cruise segment, has also called on Bolidt’s expertise in providing and installing its industry-leading products for high-end passenger vessels. Having supplied Future Teak and Bolideck® Select Soft for the 2022-launched Ritz-Carlton Evrima, Bolidt has followed up with the same products for Ritz-Carlton’s forthcoming ship Ilma - due delivery from Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the 2024 cruise season. The ship’s sports court, jogging track, and pool deck are among the areas benefiting from the solutions’ durability and non-slip properties.

Another hospitality group to have recently entered the luxury cruise market is Accor, whose sailing yacht, Orient Express Silenseas, will be the largest of its kind upon delivery – again by Chantiers de l’Atlantique – in 2026. The 220-metre vessel will combine sophistication and sustainability, with Bolideck® Future Teak contributing to both aspects.

“The luxury cruise segment continues to be a highly significant market for Bolidt, and as established participants grow and new players emerge, demand for our products from luxury operators is stronger than ever,” said Jacco van Overbeek, Director Maritime, Bolidt. “These operators and their customers have exceptionally high standards in regard to style and the environment, so it is encouraging to see Future Teak, in particular, confirm its position as the decking solution of choice.”

Elsewhere in the luxury cruise segment, Bolidt decking is on board both Crystal Cruises vessels, Crystal Serenity and Symphony, which re-entered service this year under the new ownership of A&K Travel Group. Bolidt systems also feature throughout Celebrity Cruises’ fleet of luxury Galapagos expedition vessels: Celebrity Flora, Xpedition, and Xploration.