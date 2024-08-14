Bigyellowfish Achieves ISO 27001 Info Security Management Certification

[By: Bigyellowfish]

Bigyellowfish, a leading workplace tech platform specialising in behavioural risk management for safety-critical frontline industries, has achieved certification to ISO 27001:2022, the international standard for information security management.

“We are thrilled to achieve this important certification which underscores our deep commitment to safeguarding our clients’ data and ensuring the highest standards of information security. As we continue to support sectors where safety and reliability are crucial, we remain steadfast in providing solutions that meet industry benchmarks of security and trust,” said Capt. Soma Sundar Gollakota, Co-Founder and CEO of Bigyellowfish.

ISO 27001 requires companies to develop, implement and maintain a robust compliant Information Security Management System. The certification underscores Bigyellowfish’s credentials as a leading employee experience solution provider and demonstrates its commitment to protecting the integrity of its information assets for its customers and partners.

This latest ISO certification builds on Bigyellowfish’s existing Quality Management System, which is certified to the ISO 9001 standard, and its Environmental Management System through ISO 14004.