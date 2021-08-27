Bardex Shiplift Revamp Project Completed

[By: Bardex]

The Republic of Korea Navy successfully lifted its first Missile Guided Frigate using the newly renovated 7,420 metric tons Chain Jack Shiplift System provided by Bardex Corporation.

The original Shiplift provided by Bardex Corporation has been in continuous operation, lifting an average of three vessels per day, for over 25 years. The Navy chose a Chain Type Shiplift because of its reliability, simplicity, and low-cost of ownership.

The turn-key renovation included all new higher capacity equipment, interconnecting electrical and hydraulic systems, new dual level transfer system, and the steel platform was removed, reinforced, and reinstalled.

Please contact us at Bardex@Bardex.com for more information about why chain type Shiplift’s are the safest and most economical solution for your Shipyard.

