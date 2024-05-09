AXSMarine and Nextvoyage Expand Services

[By: AXSMarine]

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions for shipping professionals, and Nextvoyage, a Voyage Management System (VMS) provider, have implemented the integration of AXSMarine’s ship database, allowing NextVoyage clients to benefit from the extensive datasets. The integration naturally follows AXSMarine's investment in Nextvoyage of last year.

All Nextvoyage clients will have the opportunity to take advantage of AXSMarine's ship database, while mutual clients of the two companies will be granted full access to this best-in-class data. This marks only the beginning of cooperation between AXSMarine and Nextvoyage to address workflow inefficiencies in the maritime industry still suffering heavily from multiple disconnected systems and datasets.

Shipping professionals will benefit from reduced need for manual inputs by having the right data at the right place and time. AXSMarine and Nextvoyage will soon provide a real-time two-way vessel database integration, as well as seamless workflows in voyage & P&L calculations. “We're happy to see our investment in Nextvoyage is already delivering value to the shipping community. The integration of AXSMarine data in Nextvoyage's Voyage Management System already makes the customers' workflow much more efficient." said Jacques Goudchaux, AXSMarine CEO. The time saved combined with augmented data without having to pull it from multiple sources will improve workflow efficiency overall and harmonize datasets within our clients’ business units. We had to fix this initial pain-point for our clients to align their different teams and missions surrounding the ship, which remains the key asset of our combined-value proposition. In addition, users will save valuable time to focus on more value-added tasks” added Jacques.

"At Nextvoyage, we've always aimed at optimizing workflows for the maritime industry. With AXSMarine's vessel database available to our clients, we're taking the next logical step in our mission, which is only starting.” said Mark Pith, founder and CEO of Nextvoyage.