Austal USA Grows Leadership Team

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA welcomed three new members to the company’s senior leadership team. Michael Pruitt, Vice President of Surface Ship Programs; Michael Oberdorf, Vice President of Submarine Programs; and Andrew Hinkebein, Director of State and Local Government Relations.

With over 25 years of experience directing large-scale shipbuilding activities, Michael Pruitt has managed multi-billion-dollar Navy surface ship portfolios at both Huntington Ingalls Industries and Northrup Grumman Shipbuilding. He’s led cross-functional teams to deliver complex Naval and commercial programs. His expertise spans production efficiency, supply chain management, and workforce training development, with a proven track record of fostering safety, compliance, operational excellence, and risk mitigation across all stages of ship construction and delivery.

Pruitt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, bringing a strong foundation in business and process improvement to his new role.

A qualified nuclear engineer with a master’s of science in electrical engineering and a Navy career that spanned over 30 years, retired Captain Michael C. Oberdorf brings deep expertise in nuclear submarine operations, Navy program funding, and strong relationships with senior leaders, making him uniquely positioned to drive growth in Austal’s submarine module business. He joins Austal USA from Bath Iron Works where he was senior director of operations demonstrating exceptional leadership in new construction programs.

Oberdorf served as Shipyard Commander and Installation Commander at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, leading a $1.5B organization of 6,700 personnel in submarine overhauls, modernization, and refueling. His Navy career includes key leadership roles at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and aboard USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), where he was responsible for consistently improving safety, quality, and operational efficiency.

As director of local and state government affairs, Andrew Hinkebein will lead the company’s engagement efforts with state and local governments, economic development organizations, community stakeholders, and strategic partners. He’ll also oversee Austal USA’s external communications initiatives.

A United States Marine Corps veteran, Hinkebein brings extensive experience in the areas of government affairs, public policy, economic development, and maritime defense. Most recently, he served as director of government affairs for Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding, where he worked with federal, state, and local stakeholders to advance shipbuilding initiatives, workforce development efforts, infrastructure investments, and defense industrial base priorities.

Hinkebein previously served as State Director for U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, overseeing statewide operations and stakeholder engagement across Alabama. He also served on the staff of Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker of Mississippi, where he worked on issues involving national defense, shipbuilding programs, economic development, and strategic investments supporting the nation’s defense industrial base.

“These three highly experienced industry professionals each boast broad defense backgrounds that will contribute unique perspectives to their Austal USA leadership roles,” Austal USA President Gene Miller stated. “We are excited to have them join our senior leadership team and look forward to having them help to grow Austal USA.”