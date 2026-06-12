Austal USA Earns 3 Awards for Exemplary Workforce Safety Practices in 2025

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA has once again earned national recognition for its commitment to workplace safety receiving the Shipbuilders Council of America’s (SCA) 2025 “Excellence in Safety” and “Improvement in Safety” awards. The company was also recognized with the American Equity Underwriters (AEU) “Excellence in Safety” Award for its 2025 performance. Together, these recognitions bring Austal USA’s total number of safety-related awards to 32.

Presented annually by SCA, a national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, the awards recognize U.S. shipyards demonstrating outstanding safety performance and continuous improvement. Austal USA earned the Excellence in Safety award for maintaining a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) below the industry average and the Improvement in Safety award for achieving a significant year-over-year reduction in incident rates. Austal USA was among a select group of shipyards nationwide recognized in both categories for 2025.

“Earning both the Excellence in Safety and Improvement in Safety awards is a significant achievement and a testament to the culture Austal USA has built around protecting its workforce,” said Matthew Paxton, President of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “Safety is fundamental to everything we do in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, and Austal USA is demonstrating what it means to lead by example.”

Austal USA also received the AEU Excellence in Safety Award, presented annually to waterfront employers with exceptional safety performance based on workers’ compensation results, incident frequency and severity rates, and overall safety program effectiveness. This marks the third consecutive year Austal USA has earned an AEU safety award.

“At Austal USA, safety is more than a metric. It is part of our culture and a responsibility shared by every member of our workforce,” said Gene Miller, Austal USA President. “Receiving these awards reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to looking out for one another, continuously improving our processes, and maintaining the highest safety standards across all areas of our operations. As we continue growing our Navy and Coast Guard shipbuilding programs, safety remains foundational to everything we do.”

AEU Senior Vice President and Director of Loss Control James “Jimmy” Burgin praised Austal USA’s continued commitment to workplace safety. “This year’s winners truly are the safest in the industry,” Burgin said. “The commitment of Austal USA’s management teams, supervisors, safety staff, and employees all combine to create safety programs that are worthy of this recognition.”

Austal USA currently has 12 ships under construction, including three preparing for sea trials at its state-of-the-art ship manufacturing facility in Mobile. The company continues to expand its role as one of the nation’s leading shipbuilders, supporting both aluminum and steel ship programs for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard while maintaining a strong focus on employee safety and operational excellence.