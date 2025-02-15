AURELIA Partners with The Ocean Cleanup to Explore Sustainable Propulsion

[By: AURELIA]

AURELIA , a leader in sustainable maritime solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with The Ocean Cleanup to conduct a feasibility study for innovative propulsion systems. This partnership aims to explore and develop technologies that will support The Ocean Cleanup’s mission to remove plastic pollution from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) while leveraging the latest in sustainable maritime propulsion technologies.

Raffaele Frontera, CEO of AURELIA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “At AURELIA, we believe in the power of collaboration to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. Working alongside The Ocean Cleanup is an incredible opportunity to contribute with our expertise in sustainable ship design to a mission that aligns so closely with our values. Together, we aim to redefine what’s possible for clean and efficient maritime operations.”

The feasibility study will focus on identifying and analyzing propulsion systems that align with The Ocean Cleanup’s operational needs while adhering to the highest standards of environmental sustainability. The ultimate goal is to provide solutions that optimize performance and reduce the carbon footprint of vessels involved in this vital mission.

Mathijs Campman, Head of Offshore Project at The Ocean Cleanup, added: “In order for us to achieve our mission, we are now seeking support from AURELIA to secure new vessels for our extraction operations in the GPGP, which will enable us to utilise greater deck space and achieve higher fuel efficiency.’’

“As part of the process, we are currently carrying out a feasibility study with AURELIA, a leader in sustainable maritime solutions, to develop technologies to support our ambitious plans.”

