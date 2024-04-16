Alphaliner Further Boosts API Suite

[By: Alphaliner]

Alphaliner, a pioneer and leading provider of in-depth analysis on the container shipping industry, along with advanced solutions for container shipping professionals, has released a new addition to its APIHub platform.

The new API, named Alphaliner Predict, provides subscribers with accurate daily predictions on the arrival of Containerships at ports. Utilizing advanced statistical modelling backed by decades of Alphaliner‘s proprietary data on actual vessel sailing times, this latest addition to the APIHub gives accurate real-time visibility on estimated times of arrival, berthing, and departure.

This will allow shippers, logistics companies, ports' and terminals' agents to develop advanced and detailed analytics about the dynamics and developments in the container shipping industry.

“APIHub is once again at the forefront of bringing digital transformation to the Containership market”, said Jan Tiedemann, VP Liner Strategy of Alphaliner. “The addition of the Alphaliner Predict API to our platform will allow industry professionals to take advantage of the most reliable Containership tracking and schedule prediction tools. This will result in the ability to make faster and better-informed decisions, saving users both time and resources.”

"Alphaliner Predict will be key in enhancing supply chain efficiency, identifying potential challenges and mitigating delays by adapting to the ever-evolving trade patterns. For shippers, logistic companies, and ports, enhanced visibility of Containerships' ETA, ETB and ETD will translate into improved planning and the ability to provide better service to their customers. Alphaliner Predict was developed in response to the container shipping industry demand reportedly missing this unique dataset to further support its strive for cost reduction, enhanced customer service and agile decision-making in mind," added Jan.

Further details about Alphaliner's APIHub are available at https://public.axsmarine.com/apihub.