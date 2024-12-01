Akselos and ABS Partner to Drive Innovation in Floating Offshore Wind

[By: Akselos]

Akselos, the world’s leading provider of Structural Performance Management (SPM) software, and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a global leader in classification and technical advisory services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the engineering, design verification, certification, and classification phases of floating wind projects.

Under this MoU, ABS and Akselos will collaborate to deliver best-in-class solutions for the floating wind sector, both in the U.S. and globally. This collaboration combines ABS's expertise in floating wind certification and classification with Akselos' advanced structural risk mitigation and optimisation technology. The partnership specifically targets the crucial design phase of floating offshore wind projects, aligning efforts to optimise costs and enhance efficiency, while simultaneously ensuring structural integrity.

The partnership will support the overarching goal set by the Floating Offshore Wind Energy Shot, which aims to reduce the cost of floating offshore wind energy by over 70%, reaching $45 per megawatt-hour by 2035 for deep-water sites far from shore.

“Our floating wind alliance with ABS, a leader in offshore certification and classification, is a strategic step to add value to this very promising yet challenging industry,” said Guillaume Lechaton, Wind and New Energies Director at Akselos. “By combining ABS's expertise with Akselos’ advanced simulation tools, we aim to create a framework for more reliable, robust, and cost-efficient solutions for designers and operators.”

“Partnering with ABS, a leader in offshore certification builds upon years of collaboration in the upstream sector. It will further strengthen our offering by merging our simulation expertise with ABS’s industry leadership, ensuring safe, reliable, and high-performing FOWT designs”, said David Knezevic, Akselos' Chief Scientific Officer.

“The safe, sustainable, reliable and fit-for-purpose infrastructure required for the floating offshore wind market is crucial for the growth and evolution of the industry. Enabling enhanced technology solutions will aid in the reduction of LCOE, levelized cost of energy, and support decision making by financial and insurance institutions. The partnership between ABS and Akselos will support the ever-growing need for renewable offshore energy, cementing our position in the offshore wind market and continue to support the design, construction and installation of Floating Wind,” Rob Langford, Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables, ABS.

This MoU reinforces Akselos' commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that address the challenges of complex engineering environments, paving the way for increased innovation and reliability.