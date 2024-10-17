Aerleum Raises $6M in Seed Round to Revolutionize CO2 Capture & Conversion

[By: Aerleum]

Aerleum, a pioneering climate tech company specializing in CO2 capture and utilization, announces the successful close of its $6M seed round, led by 360 Capital and HTGF, with participation from Norrsken, Bpifrance, and Marble. The funding will accelerate the industrialization of Aerleum’s breakthrough technology, which transforms atmospheric CO2 and low-carbon hydrogen into synthetic fuels (e-fuels) and chemicals, propelling hard-to-abate sectors toward a carbon-neutral future.

Aerleum’s game-changing solution captures and converts CO2 in a single reactor, using proprietary bifunctional materials and precision heating. The company's technology eliminates some of the most energy-intensive steps of the value chain, enabling cost-competitive, large-scale production of e-fuels and chemicals, while drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Aerleum is setting the fastest timeline in the market to achieve price parity with fossil fuels, offering industries—such as maritime, aviation, and chemicals—a viable path to decarbonization without compromising on cost or scalability.

“Our mission has been clear since the beginning: to make e-fuels as affordable and accessible as fossil fuels,” said Sébastien Fiedorow, co-founder & CEO of Aerleum. “With this seed round, we’re taking a major step forward in scaling our technology to meet the urgent demand for decarbonization. We’re here to reshape entire industries, enabling them to achieve net-zero emissions faster and more efficiently.”

Aerleum not only addresses the urgency of the climate crisis but also solves the economic challenges typically associated with clean energy solutions. Unlike conventional pathways that remain costly and limited by location, Aerleum’s innovation is ready to scale globally, optimizing co-location for low-carbon hydrogen sourcing and providing industries around the world with a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

Aerleum is initially focusing on e-methanol, a clean, energy-dense fuel that is rapidly gaining momentum as a key alternative in the maritime and aviation sectors. E-methanol offers significant benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, cutting air pollutants, and serving as an excellent energy carrier as it remains liquid at ambient temperature—making it easy to transport and store. With the global e-methanol market projected to grow significantly as the maritime shipping and aviation industries face increasing pressure to decarbonize, Aerleum is well-positioned to lead this transformation.

What’s Next for Aerleum?

With the seed funding secured, Aerleum is poised to launch its first full-scale pilot unit. The company will work closely with key industry players and customers to deploy its technology in sectors where emissions reductions are critical. “Aerleum’s vision is to transform industries and create a circular carbon economy, where the CO2 present in the air becomes the resource” said Steven Bardey, co-founder & CTO of Aerleum.

Recognition and Support

Aerleum has already gained significant recognition, winning prestigious awards including the CMA CGM "Maritime Decarbonization" Award, the Technip Energies "Clean Maritime Challenge", the Prix Pépite, and more recently the 2024 i-lab state innovation challenge. The company has received strong funding support from Bpifrance and the Région Grand Est, which has been instrumental in helping Aerleum achieve its milestones.

Furthermore, Aerleum is being accelerated through programs such as Accelair by Air Liquide, ZEBOX by CMA CGM, and Semia, all of which provide invaluable support in scaling its innovative solutions.

“We were seduced by Aerleum’s vision of a world where petroleum would be replaced by the CO2 present in the air - a vision rooted in reality as demonstrated by their first systems, and their economically sound business model opening the way to large scale applications” commented Alexandre Mordacq and François Tison from 360 Capital.

“What truly sets Aerleum apart is the powerful combination of breakthrough technology and an audacious vision to replace environmentally harmful chemicals like methanol with a sustainable, carbon-neutral alternative. This vision aligns perfectly with HTGF's commitment to fostering innovation that not only drives business growth but also contributes to a healthier planet. In just one year, the team has demonstrated remarkable speed and execution, achieving significant technical milestones that highlight their capacity to scale rapidly. We are excited to support Aerleum on the next stage of their journey” commented Timo Bertsch from HTGF.