1st Sailing of ACL’s Fastest Transatlantic Freight Service Reaches Ireland

[By: Atlantic Container Line AB (ACL)]

The inaugural fast shipping service between North America and Ireland by Atlantic Container Line and BG Freight Line has made its first port calls to Dublin and Belfast.

The two shipping lines have teamed to provide exporters and importers in Ireland and Northern Ireland with the fastest transatlantic access to North America.

“Today sees a real breakthrough with our new transatlantic freight services to and from Dublin and Belfast now up to two weeks faster than all other available options,” said Andy Abbott, President and CEO of Atlantic Container Line (ACL). “ACL is able to achieve the faster transits because our schedule - with Liverpool as first port into Europe and last port out of Europe – gives us the fastest transatlantic service to/from the UK and Ireland. There are no intermediate European ports that add time.”

ACL’s deep-sea ships link the United States and Canada with BG Freight Line’s feeder vessels in Liverpool, which is the nearest deep-sea port to the Irish coast.

The new service uses BGFL’s sister company Peel Ports’ Liverpool container facilities and has secured berth and crane priority to ensure smooth connections every week.

BGFL, which has regular sailings between Dublin, Belfast and the Mersey, is coordinating its schedule with ACL to minimise connection time in Liverpool.

ACL’s Atlantic Sun left North America on May 16 having sailed New York, Baltimore, Norfolk and Halifax before connecting in Liverpool with BGFL’s JSP Anna, which arrived in Dublin on May 26 and reached Belfast on May 27.

The first westbound sailing for the new service starts immediately with the departure of the JSP Anna from Belfast on May 28 and Dublin May 31. It will connect in Liverpool with the Atlantic Sea, which is scheduled to arrive Halifax June 3, New York June 5, Baltimore June 8, and Norfolk June 10.

For further information on terminals, inland transport, rates and bookings, please contact ACL: www.aclcargo.com