Zhang Chun

Zhang Chun is a senior researcher at chinadialogue.

Cracking Down on the Swim Bladder Smugglers

Published Apr 30, 2019 7:06 PM by Zhang Chun

Posted in: Maritime

China&rsquo;s craze for the swim bladder of the totoaba, a giant Mexican fish, has driven it close to extinction. Dubbed &ldquo;aq...

Tackling the Trade in Endangered Marine Species

Published Apr 26, 2019 10:52 AM by Zhang Chun

Posted in: Maritime

Earlier this year in Rome, scientists from around the world debated the need to control trade in the endangered&nbsp;shortfin mako...

Five Ways to Tackle Ghost Fishing Gear

Published Dec 30, 2018 5:29 PM by Zhang Chun

Posted in: Maritime

Fishing gear that&rsquo;s lost or dumped in the ocean may account for&nbsp;almost one half&nbsp;of all the plastic waste that ends...

China Cracks Down on Illegal Fishing in Distant Water Fleet

Published Sep 14, 2018 4:02 PM by Zhang Chun

Posted in: Maritime

China&rsquo;s fishery authorities have introduced hard-hitting punishments for overfishing and illegal fishing by the country&rsqu...

Challenges Facing the UN High Seas Treaty

Published Sep 7, 2018 7:10 PM by Zhang Chun

Posted in: Maritime

The high seas cover two thirds of the ocean and are home to&nbsp;90% of marine life, but this vast expanse of water and seabed tha...

