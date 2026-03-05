Yurii Biryukov
Yurii Biryukov is a senior software and delivery executive specializing in the maritime and enterprise technology sectors. With over 13 years of experience leading international development teams, he has overseen global implementations of enterprise systems and next-generation crew management applications. His work focuses on helping shipping and cruise companies streamline compliance, payroll, and workforce operations through innovative, resilient digital solutions.
AI, Analytics, and Automation: The New Currents in Maritime Operations
For decades, maritime operations have been defined by tradition, by paper logs, phone calls, and manual entries that somehow coord...
