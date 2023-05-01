Watts Marine
Since 2005, the team at Watts Marine (formerly Cochran Marine) has been delivering the company's patented shore power solutions to the shipping industry worldwide to eliminate millions of tons of air pollutants each year. Cruise lines and ports recognize the Watts Marine platform as the best automated shore power solution available based on unparalleled design and superior ongoing support.
North America's Cruise Ports Advance Their Shore Power Ambitions
For the cruise line and marine industry, shore power systems dramatically reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships and vess...
