Tom Davis
Tom Davis is a partner in Poyner Spruill LLP?s litigation section and has more than 25 years of experience in the litigation and arbitration of complex cases. He regularly represents property owners, design professionals and construction contractors on construction related issues, including contract negotiation, claims analysis and presentation, labor and OSHA disputes, professional licensing disputes, and land condemnation.
OSHA's Respirable Silica Rules Now Apply to Maritime Industry
To protect workers from dangers associated with exposure to breathable silica dust, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupationa...
