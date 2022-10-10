Tom Cox
Interview: RADM Peter Sparkes, CEO of the UK Hydrographic Office
The Maritime Executive’s Tom Cox recently sat down with RADM Peter Sparkes, UKHO's CEO, to discuss the pace of digital c...
Interview: An In-Depth Look at IEC Telecom's OneGate Solution
Tom Cox from The Maritime Executive spoke with Nabil Ben Soussia from IEC Telecom at the Europort exhibition in Rotterdam last wee...
Interview: Shawkat Ahmed Talks In Depth on Thuraya MarineStar
Tom Cox from The Maritime Executive spoke with Shawkat Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer of Thuraya Telecommunications Company, abou...
The Role of Marine Geo-Information in the Future
Tom Cox from The Maritime Executive spoke with Dr. Mathias Jonas, Secretary General of the International Hydrographic Organization...