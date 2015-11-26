Todd Vorenkamp

Hands-On Learning

Published Nov 26, 2015 1:43 PM by Todd Vorenkamp

Posted in: Article 2

Like the oceans themselves, maritime training is in constant flux. New technological advances and evolving regulatory requirements...

Naval Architecture: Designing Efficiency

Published Sep 11, 2015 12:13 PM by Todd Vorenkamp

Posted in: Article 4

Much can be achieved on the hardware side, but it&rsquo;s the human element that really matters. The new holy grail of shipping...

Repair Yards: Paying the Bills

Published Sep 11, 2015 12:12 PM by Todd Vorenkamp

Posted in: Article 2

It&rsquo;s not glamorous, but routine maintenance and unscheduled repairs are most yards&rsquo; bread and butter. The&nbsp;ship...

Coatings: Rust Busters

Published May 15, 2015 5:41 PM by Todd Vorenkamp

Posted in: Article 4

It&rsquo;s really remarkable what today&rsquo;s coatings can do &ndash; and at minimal risk to the environment. The marine envi...

Aids to Navigation

Published Mar 11, 2015 5:06 PM by Todd Vorenkamp

Posted in: Article 2

***From Jan-Feb 2015 Edition of The Maritime Executive&nbsp;magazine*** It&rsquo;s not easy docking today&rsquo;s mega-cruise s...

Satcom: Maritime Hotspots

Published Feb 19, 2015 4:09 PM by Todd Vorenkamp

Posted in: Article 6

***From Nov-Dec 2014 Edition of The Maritime Executive&nbsp;magazine*** &nbsp; It seems like yesterday that the Inmarsat con...

