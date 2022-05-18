Toby Royal is a partner with Watson Farley & Williams' maritime group. He has a wealth of experience in the maritime sector advising shipowners, operators, private equity funds, investors and financial institutions across the full spectrum of non-contentious shipping work. He was part of the core WFW project team helping in the development of the Poseidon Principles. Mike Phillips is a partner in Watson Farley & Williams' dispute resolution group. He specializes in shipping, contentious ship finance and ship and offshore vessel construction. Representing some of the largest and most well-known companies in the marine and international trade sector, he has a strong record of success for clients in a wide range of matters from shipping and cargo claims, groundings and vessel fires through to complex multi-vessel finance enforcement.