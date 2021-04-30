Timothy Schweikert
Timothy Schweikert serves as senior advisor, market development, marine solutions for Bloom Energy, where he is focused on developing fuel cell-powered ships. Prior to Bloom, Tim spent over 30 years with General Electric, holding a variety of leadership positions spanning aviation, rail transportation, and marine.
Fuel Cells are Making Waves in a Centuries-Old Industry
The maritime shipping industry keeps the global economy humming, with 90 percent of world trade taking place by sea. This outsized...
