Tim Janssen is the co-founder and CEO of Sofar Oceans, which operates the largest open ocean weather sensor network in the world. Sofar's mission is to provide unique ocean insights to science, society and industries to support a more sustainable interaction with our oceans and our planet. Dr. Ben Longmier is the co-founder and CTO of Swarm. He was previously the Founder and CEO of Aether Industries (acquired by Apple in 2015). While at Apple, Ben led an Aerospace R&D effort for several company objectives. Prior to working at Apple, Ben was a tenure track Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Michigan. Ben holds a PhD in Engineering Physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at NASA-JSC.