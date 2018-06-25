The Future of the Modern Seafarers? Profession

The European Community Shipowners? Associations (ECSA) was founded in 1965 as ?Comit? des Associations d'Armateurs des Communaut?s Europ?ennes (CAACE)?. It is a trade association representing the national shipowners? associations of the EU and Norway. The European shipowners control 40% of the global commercial fleet, contribute 140 billion to the EU GDP and provide 2.1 million Europeans with careers both onboard and ashore. ECSA promotes the interests of European shipping so that the industry can best serve European and international trade in a competitive free business environment to the benefit of shippers and consumers.