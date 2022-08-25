Telenor Maritime
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables...
Towards Smart Ships: Offshore and Maritime Communication Comes of Age
For more than thirty years, the way we live, work, collaborate and communicate has been revolutionized by digital technology of on...
The Pole to Pole Network that’s Making Waves on the Internet of Things
In the maritime industry, communication at sea has lagged far behind the onshore world in terms of connectivity. There is a gap in...
More News Stories