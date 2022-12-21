Susan Huppert

Susan Huppert is a writer for The MARE Report, the news magazine for the North American Maritime Ministry Association. With members in more than 50 ports around North America, NAMMA’s mission is to support those in maritime ministry with professional development, fellowship, and advocacy. 

Port chaplain staff aboard a vessel with two crewmembers

Port Chaplains Work Doubletime to Bring Christmas to Seafarers

Published Dec 21, 2022 3:21 PM by Susan Huppert

Posted in: Shipping

As Christmas draws near, packages are moving across the country on tight schedules. At Port Everglades, Florida,&nbsp;the crunch i...

galveston

Spotlight: Delivering the Things Seafarers Need in the Pandemic Era

Published Apr 13, 2022 12:07 AM by Susan Huppert

Posted in: Cruise Ships

Thousands of guests board and disembark the nine massive cruise vessels at the Port of Canaveral on a regular basis. The enormous...

houston international seafarers center

Houston Seafarers Center Vaccinates 8,000 Visiting Crewmembers

Published Jul 28, 2021 1:07 AM by Susan Huppert

Posted in: Shipping

Following more than a year of random pandemic challenges, the synergy is clear among U.S. seafarers&rsquo; welfare groups, logisti...

seafarers gala

Cruise and Maritime Companies Support Seafarers' Centers - Virtually

Published Nov 5, 2020 2:09 PM by Susan Huppert

Posted in: Shipping

Familiarity brings comfort. Due to the global pandemic, this year&rsquo;s fundraising for seafarer centers, ministries and those w...

lake charles

Two Seafarers' Centers Damaged by Hurricane Laura

Published Sep 1, 2020 7:56 PM by Susan Huppert

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 hurricane, left significant damage at the Stella Maris Seafarer&rsquo;s Center in Lake Charles, Loui...

Caring for Seafarers During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Published Mar 18, 2020 3:08 PM by Susan Huppert

Posted in: Shipping

Ship visits by chaplains from seafaring centers are&nbsp;normally a primary contact for meeting seafarer&rsquo;s needs while in po...

More News Stories