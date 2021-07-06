Susan Hayman
Susan Hayman has held senior positions in environmental affairs with two maritime transportation companies, Foss Maritime and APL. She is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy and received an MBA from Harvard Business School. She spearheaded the development of the hybrid-powered, low-emissions tug, which entered service early in 2009.
Cargo Ships, Climate Change and a Can-Do Approach
The daunting challenges of the maritime industry as it contends with climate change will arguably be the most important we have ev...
