No Drydock Needed

Subsea Global Solutions is the globally formed corporation consisting of the assets and personnel of Miami Diver LLC, Miami Diver Panama, Miami Diver International, and Parker Diving Service LLC. With a dedicated staff situated globally, Subsea Global Solutions has revolutionized the methods of repair for ships and advanced the methodology used in underwater Marine Construction. After a decade of unprecedented productive growth, SUBSEA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS companies are solidly positioned to present their unique and revolutionary methods for underwater ship repair and husbandry to customers under a single global banner and brand.