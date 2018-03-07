Stephen L. Caldwell
Stormy Weather
U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Karl Schultz, Commander of the Atlantic Area, summed it up this way: “The 2017 Atlantic hurric...
Wake-Up Call
On Tuesday, June 27, Maersk was hit by the “NotPetya” computer virus that shut down its container business. Soon mains...
IT Solutions
In tough times, every dollar counts. Software programs that automate critical functions can help. By Stephen Caldwell With g...
Maritime Security: Moving Targets
While Somali piracy is in remission, other threats are multiplying. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recently spon...