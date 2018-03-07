Stephen L. Caldwell

Stormy Weather

Published Mar 7, 2018 7:13 PM by Stephen L. Caldwell

Posted in: Article 2

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Karl Schultz, Commander of the Atlantic Area, summed it up this way: &ldquo;The 2017 Atlantic hurric...

Wake-Up Call

Published Dec 22, 2017 10:11 PM by Stephen L. Caldwell

Posted in: Article 6

On Tuesday, June 27, Maersk was hit by the &ldquo;NotPetya&rdquo; computer virus that shut down its container business. Soon mains...

IT Solutions

Published Nov 21, 2016 8:10 PM by Stephen L. Caldwell

Posted in: Article 5

In tough times, every dollar counts. Software programs that automate critical functions can help. By Stephen Caldwell With g...

Maritime Security: Moving Targets

Published Jan 8, 2016 6:07 PM by Stephen L. Caldwell

Posted in: Article 2

While Somali piracy is in remission, other threats are multiplying. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recently spon...

