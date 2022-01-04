SparesCNX
SparesCNX is a Singapore based tech company, using cutting-edge technology to solve age-old problems. SparesCNX comprises of a diverse team of experts, with rich experience in shipping, logistics, and technology, working to give ship owners and ship managers more transparency, reliability, and control over their spares procurement and management.
Digital Innovator is Solving Maritime’s Spare Parts Inventory Problem
The shipping industry suffers from a lack of accurate data on spare parts storage and consumption. Carrying excess spare parts inv...
