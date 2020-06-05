The Charles W. Morgan and Whaling Captains of Color

Skip Finley
Skip Finley is a retired broadcaster who has written for, been featured or quoted in most media industry trade publications. Skip built his career in radio, becoming a well-known executive and station owner. He served as Vice Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters and Chairman of the Radio Advertising Bureau. He served on virtually all broadcasting industry boards of directors, and on their executive committees. For more information, visit skipfinley.com.
