Sid Lewis is a partner and leader of Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group, where he consults and advises management and human resources personnel with respect to employment and labor laws. Sid can be contacted at: [email protected], 504.582.8352. Sara Kuebel is an associate in Jones Walker's Maritime Practice Group, where she focuses on maritime litigation, including allisions and collisions and claims under General Maritime Law, the Jones Act, the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. Sara can be contacted at: [email protected], 504.582.8483.