ShipMoney
ShipMoney is an industry-leading provider of payment solutions for maritime companies throughout the world. We develop efficient, customized cost-saving programs for crew, vendors and suppliers facilitating crew payroll payments, international corporate remittances, money transfers, mobile top-ups, payroll advances, onboard expenses and all other forms of shoreside and onboard payments.
ShipMoney Introduces Virtual Cards for Seafarer Wages
Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a global, industry-leading provider of payment solutions for maritime companies...
More News Stories