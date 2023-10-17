Seonghoon Woo is the founding CEO of Amogy, which builds zero-emission ammonia-fueled power systems to decarbonize heavy transportations focusing on global shipping. Seonghoon received his PhD from MIT in 2015 where his dissertation focused on semiconductor physics and spintronics, with a minor in Finance. He then built an academic and industrial career, including his recent work at IBM TJ Watson Research Center as a Staff Scientist prior to Amogy. He was selected as a Forbes 30 under 30 in 2018.