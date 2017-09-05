USCG: U.S.-Built Trawler is Not Jones Act-Qualified

[email protected]

Sandra L. Knapp represents clients in a broad range of transactional and general corporate matters, including asset-based lending transactions, mergers and acquisitions, marine finance, U.S.-based joint ventures for international companies, real estate, sale-leaseback transactions, construction contracts, leases and charters. She is frequently involved in multimillion-dollar financing and acquisition transactions for companies both nationally and internationally. She has practiced in the Philadelphia area for over 30 years, representing clients throughout the United States and abroad. Sandy is a member of the Maritime Law Association of the United States and past Chair of its Marine Finance Committee and formerly a member of its Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Chester County Bar Association and is admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States. Sandy is active in the port community as well as the local Chester County community. She is on the Board of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and a member of the International Business Council of the Chester County Economic Development Council. Prior to joining Gawthrop Greenwood, Sandy was the managing partner of Knapp McConomy Merlie LLP. She has also worked at Fox Rothschild LLP and Krusen Evans & Byrne.