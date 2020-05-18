SAIMI
SAIMI (South African International Maritime Institute) is funded by the South African Department of Higher Education, Science & Technology (DHEST) via the National Skills Fund (NSF). SAIMI coordinates maritime skills development, education, research and innovation to support growing South Africa’s maritime economy. It has its headquarters at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, and it works nationally with stakeholders in maritime education, industry and government.
The Impact of COVID-19 on South Africa's Maritime Economy
The novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 first broke out in the port city of Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The economic impac...
