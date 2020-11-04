Safinah Group
Safinah Group’s Marine team, consisting of highly qualified chemists, engineers and trained coating project managers, specialises in coating project management quality assurance, expert witness work, independent reviews of biofouling management strategies and development of vessel-specific functional specifications. Safinah Group is a Green Award Incentive Provider and offers special discounts to forward-thinking shipping companies who invest in promoting the quality and safety of international shipping.
When do "High Tech" and "Low Tech" Antifouling Coatings Work Best?
The international shipping community is facing several challenges which are preventing it from achieving the desired environmental...