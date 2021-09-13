U.S. and China: Strategic Concerns in the East and South China Seas

Ronald O'Rourke received a B.A. in international studies from the Johns Hopkins University in 1980 (Phi Beta Kappa) and an M.A. in international studies from the University’s School of Advanced International Studies in 1981 as its Christian A. Herter (valedictorian) Fellow. He has worked as a research assistant on naval integrated logistics support issues for American Management Systems, Inc. of Arlington, VA, and as a consultant on defense issues for then-Governor Pierre S. du Pont IV of Delaware. Since 1984, he has been a naval affairs analyst for the Congressional Research Service (CRS) of the Library of Congress. He has written numerous reports and articles on naval affairs.