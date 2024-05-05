Richard Thompson
Richard Thompson is a Professor of Marine Biology and Director of the Marine Institute at the University of Plymouth. He has published over 200 scientific papers and is one of the world’s foremost experts on plastic pollution. In 2004, he published the first paper describing the long-term accumulation of microscopic fragments of plastic in the environment, naming them ‘microplastics’.
Op-Ed: To Reduce Microplastics in the Ocean, Reduce Plastic Production
Thirty years ago, while counting barnacles, limpets and seaweeds along rocky shores, I started noticing a daily tide of litter, mo...
More News Stories