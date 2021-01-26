Richard Balzano is the CEO and executive director of the Dredging Contractors of America. He has served the maritime trades in both the private and U.S government sectors for more than 30 years, including three years as the presidentially appointed Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Maritime Administration. He is a combat veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan, retiring from the U.S. Navy at the rank of Captain. In the private sector Mr. Balzano held leading positions in the defense, commercial maritime, and nuclear utility industries. In the public sector he served as senior staff on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security.