Richard Knee

Richard Knee is a San Francisco-based contributor for The Maritime Executive Magazine

Dredging: Funding Holdup

Published Jan 8, 2016 6:04 PM by Richard Knee

Why won&rsquo;t Congress release Harbor Maintenance Tax revenues? The need is great. The money is there. But the purse strings are...

Foreign Trade Zones: Growing With the Flow

Published May 25, 2015 12:08 PM by Richard Knee

As global trade grows, so too does the popularity of Foreign Trade Zones. Foreign Trade Zone 283 is brand new as is its host po...

Petrochemical Ports: Gulf Coast Rising

Published May 15, 2015 9:46 AM by Richard Knee

Cheap natural gas is feeding an explosion in chemical and petrochemical exports. Just as southern California is the nation&...

