Since 1985, Quantum has pioneered the world’s most advanced marine stabilizing technologies, serving the luxury yacht, military and commercial industries. Quantum stabilizer products have earned the Company a reputation for excellence in design, production quality, and reliability of operation. Quantum’s commitment to worldwide customer support and service excellence has created a reputation that stands out in the marine industry. https://quantumstabilizers.com/

The Evolution of Quantum Marine Stabilizers' Technology and Controls

Published Nov 30, 2020 3:08 PM by Quantum Marine Stabilizers

In recent months, Quantum Marine Stabilizers has been developing new technologies involving Windfarm Offshore Service Vessels (OSV...

Quantum Marine's First Dyna-Foil System Hits the Water

Published Jul 20, 2020 8:31 PM by Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Quantum Marine Stabilizers is pleased to announce the installation and commissioning of the first Dyna-Foil System on the M/Y Free...

