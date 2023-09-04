Power Knot Ocean
Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
An Introduction to Food Waste Biodigesters on Ships
Food waste biodigesters are a groundbreaking step forward in sustainability, enabling ships to tackle food waste in an eco-friendl...
More News Stories