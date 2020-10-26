Port of Tarragona
The Port of Tarragona is one of the major economic driving forces in Catalonia and aspires to become a benchmark in the Western Mediterranean. Its objectives revolve around the strategic axes of international projection, traffic diversification, promoting infrastructure development, a commitment to passenger cruise lines and a policy of sustainability.
Port of Tarragona Prepares for Upcoming Cruise Seasons
The government's ban on cruise ships in Spanish ports has led to near complete cessation of berthing at the Port of Tarragona....
